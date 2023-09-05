British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Downgraded by Argus

Argus cut shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $32.94 on Friday. British American Tobacco has a one year low of $31.62 and a one year high of $42.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,957,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,729,000 after buying an additional 1,746,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in British American Tobacco by 44.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,678,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120,214 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in British American Tobacco by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,843,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,799,000 after purchasing an additional 40,958 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in British American Tobacco by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,008,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,124,000 after purchasing an additional 464,946 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in British American Tobacco by 190.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,911,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530,146 shares during the period. 7.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

