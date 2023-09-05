Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $950.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $838.86.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $872.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Broadcom has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $923.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $874.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $746.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.07 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $959,000. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 447.8% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 16,619 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,415,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

