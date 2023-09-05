Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.38 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadway Financial has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $1.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadway Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYFC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 77,437 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 22.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 31,051 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 37,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

