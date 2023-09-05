Brokerages Set Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Price Target at $50.75

Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sonic Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens raised their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered Sonic Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

In other Sonic Automotive news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 5,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $295,815.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,622 shares in the company, valued at $9,114,019.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 40.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 73.1% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 29.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 564,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,909,000 after acquiring an additional 129,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 18.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAH opened at $53.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -50.90 and a beta of 1.81. Sonic Automotive has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $62.26.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 32.18% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.48%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

