Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lowered its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 179.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 962.7% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock traded down $11.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,074. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.70 and a 1-year high of $156.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLDR. Loop Capital began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $162.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $882,283.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,055.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,973,314.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $882,283.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,892 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,055.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

