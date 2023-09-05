BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BWXT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

In other BWX Technologies news, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $74,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,031.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Robert L. Nardelli purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.23 per share, with a total value of $142,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $74,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,391 shares in the company, valued at $103,031.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at $1,600,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at $2,076,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at $658,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 17.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at $89,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $73.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $49.13 and a 52-week high of $76.26.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $612.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.25 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 35.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

