CAE (TSE:CAE) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.13

Shares of CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$33.13 and last traded at C$33.13, with a volume of 112447 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAE shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on CAE from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.38.

CAE Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.45.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.03 billion. CAE had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 6.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 1.179377 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Featured Articles

