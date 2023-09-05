Cameco (TSE:CCO) PT Raised to C$56.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$49.50 to C$56.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CCO. TD Securities boosted their target price on Cameco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Cameco Stock Down 0.3 %

TSE CCO traded down C$0.13 on Tuesday, reaching C$50.67. The company had a trading volume of 995,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,391. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96. Cameco has a 52-week low of C$28.98 and a 52-week high of C$51.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$44.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.71.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.23). Cameco had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of C$482.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 1.833935 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

