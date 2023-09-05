Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Camping World from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James lowered Camping World from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Camping World from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Northcoast Research upgraded Camping World from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Camping World in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camping World presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.78.

Get Camping World alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Camping World

Camping World Stock Performance

CWH stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 2.65. Camping World has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $32.88.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 21.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Camping World will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently 287.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Camping World by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,485,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,251,000 after acquiring an additional 28,282 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Camping World by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,885,000 after acquiring an additional 83,764 shares during the period. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. lifted its holdings in Camping World by 0.3% in the second quarter. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. now owns 1,908,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Camping World by 2,772.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,306,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,888 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,599,000 after buying an additional 15,104 shares during the period. 39.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.