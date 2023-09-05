Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for SentinelOne (NYSE:S)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their hold rating on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on S. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SentinelOne from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Westpark Capital lowered SentinelOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on SentinelOne from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SentinelOne

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of S stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 0.30. SentinelOne has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average is $16.09.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 74.19%. The firm had revenue of $149.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $654,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 890,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,573,389.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $654,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 890,794 shares in the company, valued at $14,573,389.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $51,692.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 427,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,659,880.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,956 shares of company stock valued at $3,596,134. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in SentinelOne by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 15,579 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the first quarter worth about $268,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 43.5% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,798,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,420,000 after buying an additional 545,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.