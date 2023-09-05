Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) PT Lowered to $67.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

CM has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of CM opened at $39.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.92 and a 200 day moving average of $42.42. The company has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $49.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.657 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $305,412,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 327.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,874,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,706 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 377.5% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,626,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 659.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,764,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,724,000 after buying an additional 1,532,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,226,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,219,000 after buying an additional 1,342,882 shares during the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

