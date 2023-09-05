Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Cut to C$57.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$62.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. CSFB reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Fundamental Research set a C$69.38 price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$63.06.

Shares of TSE CM opened at C$54.16 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$53.01 and a 12 month high of C$65.24. The company has a market cap of C$49.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$55.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$57.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 67.05%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

