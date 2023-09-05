Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Cut to C$67.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$72.00 to C$67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Cormark upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$62.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$63.06.

TSE:CM opened at C$54.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$53.01 and a 12 month high of C$65.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$55.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$57.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.05%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

