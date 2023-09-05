Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) PT Lowered to C$57.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its target price decreased by Barclays from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CM. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$62.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$63.06.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE CM opened at C$54.16 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$53.01 and a 1 year high of C$65.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$55.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$57.05. The firm has a market cap of C$49.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.05%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

