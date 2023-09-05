Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target Raised to C$34.00 at Raymond James

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBWBF traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.98. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.66. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $21.37.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

