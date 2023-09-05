Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) PT Raised to C$32.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
CBWBF has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday.
Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.
