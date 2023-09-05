Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Increased to C$31.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Cormark boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.75.

Canadian Western Bank stock traded down C$0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$28.91. The company had a trading volume of 432,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,206. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.20. The firm has a market cap of C$2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.65. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of C$21.21 and a 12-month high of C$29.39.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

