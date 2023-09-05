Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Increased to C$33.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. CSFB reduced their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$31.75.

Canadian Western Bank Trading Down 1.3 %

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank stock traded down C$0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$28.91. 432,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,206. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$21.21 and a 12 month high of C$29.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$25.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.20. The firm has a market cap of C$2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.65.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

