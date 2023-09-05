Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Trading 6.5% Higher

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.27 and last traded at $6.26. 357,505 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,544,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $547.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.35.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.01. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 780.23% and a negative return on equity of 37.93%. The business had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 70,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

