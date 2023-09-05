Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,098 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises 2.1% of Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 859,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,475,000 after purchasing an additional 21,560 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $259,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 836,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,489,000 after acquiring an additional 87,888 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.50. 7,097,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,169,591. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on USB. Raymond James upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.