Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,508,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935,497 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,290,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $421,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

BND traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,840,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,135,030. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $69.09 and a 52 week high of $74.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.83.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.1957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.