Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,301 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Comcast by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.4% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.3% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,164,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $82,046,000 after buying an additional 89,685 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Comcast by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,087 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Comcast by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,428 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.82. 8,460,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,526,109. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 73.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

