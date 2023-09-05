Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,885 shares during the quarter. Schwab 1000 Index ETF accounts for 0.7% of Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab 1000 Index ETF worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 222.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 35,867 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $528,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SCHK stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.50. The stock had a trading volume of 30,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,393. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.91. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $44.39.

About Schwab 1000 Index ETF

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

