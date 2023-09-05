Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 479 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.8% during the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $666,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 173,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,727,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.54.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $164.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,851,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $200.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.56.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

