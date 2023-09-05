Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,371,084 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,884,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,023,000 after buying an additional 12,780,145 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,669,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,925,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $35.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,484,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,223. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.20. The stock has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.