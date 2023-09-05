Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Has $14.39 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,073 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 6.8% of Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,243,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,997,559,000 after purchasing an additional 323,292 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,527 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,495,676 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,776,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,022,242,000 after acquiring an additional 547,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,752,321,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.82.

Shares of PG stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,941,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,249,599. The company has a market cap of $359.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $158.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares in the company, valued at $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares in the company, valued at $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total transaction of $119,352.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at $964,294.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,607 shares of company stock worth $16,523,793. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

