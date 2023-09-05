Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 406.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,640 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after buying an additional 152,648 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,740,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,864,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.64.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

