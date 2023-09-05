Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,178 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 140.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

VOE traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.59. 184,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,462. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $119.81 and a 1-year high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.