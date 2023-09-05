Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 320.7% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.58. 2,307,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,129,515. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $96.92. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.64 and a 200-day moving average of $82.81.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

