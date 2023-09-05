Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,114 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 73.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenspring Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. HFR Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $560,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 11.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 25,860 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 82.3% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 52,801 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 23,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 33.8% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,631,499 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $102,339,000 after purchasing an additional 664,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,704,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,733,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $144.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $42.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.25 and its 200-day moving average is $36.27.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

