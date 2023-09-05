Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Sells 455 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 60.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Chubb by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,611,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,429,251,000 after buying an additional 1,593,764 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 21.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,107,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,739,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,499 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,772,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,711,781,000 after purchasing an additional 55,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,786,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,497,000 after purchasing an additional 65,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.79.

Chubb Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CB traded down $3.17 on Tuesday, reaching $200.12. The stock had a trading volume of 654,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.58.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total transaction of $1,778,192.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,618,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total transaction of $1,778,192.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,618,335.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $308,115.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,632.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,275 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

