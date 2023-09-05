Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Sells 504 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $3.61 on Tuesday, hitting $187.24. The stock had a trading volume of 17,711,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,654,055. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $199.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.87.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

