Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Sells 560 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 38.4% in the first quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 18,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.6% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,447,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,085,000 after purchasing an additional 30,894 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.79.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE ABBV traded down $1.65 on Tuesday, reaching $146.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,238,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,697,786. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.80 and its 200 day moving average is $147.65. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

