Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Sells 75 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.9% in the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $617.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.78.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total transaction of $107,057,169.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,805,462,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total transaction of $107,057,169.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,823,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,805,462,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 828,161 shares of company stock worth $20,988,181,235. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.1 %

LLY traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $557.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,143,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,884. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $490.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $422.84. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $296.32 and a 1 year high of $561.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $529.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.84, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 62.87%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.