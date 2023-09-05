Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connolly Sarah T. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.9% during the first quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 32,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 10,675 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.3% in the first quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 84,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 41.5% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 47,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 514.2% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 490,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,024,000 after purchasing an additional 410,966 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.34. 4,207,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,655,730. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $59.71 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $128.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.78.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.64%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

