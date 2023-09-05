Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Down 6%

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) dropped 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.93 and last traded at $13.08. Approximately 375,487 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,912,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.43.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 38.14%. The firm had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.77 million. Equities analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 569,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 81,325 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $1,093,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,145,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 241,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 295,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 121,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

See Also

