Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 839,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,611,000 after purchasing an additional 35,591 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 80,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 19,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $298,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,918 shares of company stock valued at $15,299,870 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $3.25 on Tuesday, reaching $283.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,028,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,627. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $293.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $266.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.82 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

