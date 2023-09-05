Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Sets New 12-Month High at $199.57

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $199.57 and last traded at $197.19, with a volume of 424089 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $194.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CELH shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Celsius from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Celsius from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Celsius from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Celsius from $165.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Celsius from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.80.

Celsius Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.12.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $325.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.19 million. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 66.52% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The business’s revenue was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 10,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total transaction of $1,745,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,915 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,475,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 90,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total value of $15,691,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,404,289.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 873,608 shares of company stock valued at $141,962,128. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Celsius by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Celsius by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

