Centurion (CNT) Price Hits $1.19 on Major Exchanges

Centurion (CNT) traded 110% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 5th. One Centurion coin can currently be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00004621 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Centurion has traded down 35.1% against the U.S. dollar. Centurion has a total market cap of $92.52 million and approximately $9.29 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Centurion Coin Profile

Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,825 coins. The official website for Centurion is centurionlab.info. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin. Centurion’s official message board is medium.com/@centurioncoin.

Centurion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion (CNT) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate CNT through the process of mining. Centurion has a current supply of 82,663,825.857077 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Centurion is 1.30257768 USD and is down -40.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centurionlab.info.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centurion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centurion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

