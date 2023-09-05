Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,993 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.35% of Century Communities worth $7,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Century Communities by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $1,135,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,472 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,612,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,985,000 after purchasing an additional 143,953 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $1,541,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Century Communities

In other Century Communities news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $3,155,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,272,820.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Century Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $76.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Century Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $40.26 and a one year high of $82.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.79.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $818.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.45 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 9.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Century Communities from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Century Communities in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCS

About Century Communities

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.