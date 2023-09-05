CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Shares Gap Up to $79.21

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $79.21, but opened at $82.12. CF Industries shares last traded at $82.82, with a volume of 509,145 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Barclays cut shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.06.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.50 and its 200 day moving average is $73.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.03.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.55. CF Industries had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. As a group, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

In other CF Industries news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $779,589.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,702.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CF Industries by 35.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,776,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,784,000 after purchasing an additional 995,975 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in CF Industries by 46.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,027 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 120.4% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 156,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,360,000 after purchasing an additional 22,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

