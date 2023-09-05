Chalice Mining (OTC:CGMLF) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Chalice Mining (OTC:CGMLF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Chalice Mining Price Performance

CGMLF stock opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. Chalice Mining has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $5.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average is $4.35.

About Chalice Mining

Chalice Mining Limited operates as a mineral exploration and evaluation company. The company explores for gold, copper, cobalt, palladium, platinum group element, and nickel deposits. Its flagship properties include the Julimar Nickel-Copper-Platinum group element project that covers an area of approximately 740 square kilometers located in Avon Region, Western Australia; and the Barrabarra Nickel -Copper- Platinum group element project located in Geraldton.

