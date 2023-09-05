Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $105.46

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $105.46 and last traded at $105.80, with a volume of 17444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $116.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPK

Chesapeake Utilities Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.08). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $135.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 47.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, COO Jeffery S. Sylvester sold 1,900 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total value of $231,553.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,950.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Utilities

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 17.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,900,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,128,000 after purchasing an additional 438,569 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,219,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 614,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,659,000 after purchasing an additional 104,036 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 23.0% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 483,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,836,000 after purchasing an additional 90,456 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 37.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after purchasing an additional 70,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.