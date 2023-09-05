Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Price Target Cut to $7.25 by Analysts at B. Riley

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $9.25 to $7.25 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CHS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chico’s FAS in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.

Chico’s FAS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHS opened at $5.04 on Friday. Chico’s FAS has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $7.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $622.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $545.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Chico’s FAS

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,334,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,420,000 after purchasing an additional 160,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 9.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,151,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,292,000 after acquiring an additional 777,773 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 11.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,791,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,987,000 after acquiring an additional 605,440 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 20.8% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,791,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,852,000 after acquiring an additional 997,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,388,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,637,000 after acquiring an additional 24,435 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

