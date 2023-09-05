CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 12,757 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,186,872 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,757 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $38,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 38,500,002 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,340,065 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Intel Stock Up 1.7 %

Intel stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,291,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,819,566. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $37.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.81 and a beta of 0.89.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -227.26%.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.