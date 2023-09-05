CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 17,388 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 678,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,388 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $25,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 27,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.5% in the first quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 9,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 46.0% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 17,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,270,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,267,000 after buying an additional 69,849 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,512,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,330,461. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $151.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.73. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

