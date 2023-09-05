CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 2,519 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 314,142 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $40,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,599,313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,260,929,000 after purchasing an additional 476,768 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,000,148 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,978,936,000 after purchasing an additional 129,132 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $1,467,351,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,424,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,985,155. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $139.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.26.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

