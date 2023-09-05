CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,481,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 311,425 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $28,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $14.66. 6,692,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,873,543. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.80 billion, a PE ratio of -12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. Citigroup upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About AT&T



AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

