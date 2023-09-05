CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $23.46 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,298 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,339 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $23,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NIKE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 386,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 90,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. OTR Global cut shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Williams Trading downgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.68.

NYSE NKE traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,525,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,866,389. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $154.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,733. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

