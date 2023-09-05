CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 355 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $24,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in BlackRock by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $2.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $703.30. 100,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,648. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $705.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $681.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $767.69.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

